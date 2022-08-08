Prime Minister Jacobs collaborates with community in Back2School Drive. | SMN NEWS

~Fifty schoolbags with supplies and gift vouchers delivered to various schools & students~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs, paid visits to Prince Willem Alexander School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr school staff and St. Martin Vocational Training School on a tour to deliver school supplies on the first day of school. During the visits, the Prime Minister addressed the management, staff, and students of the Vocational School to share words of encouragement on their first day.



The bags were made possible due to a collaborative effort by the Prime Minister, Your Voice Your Choice Foundation ...



