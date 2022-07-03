Prime Minister Jacobs Congratulates VKS on 25th Anniversary and Appointment of Commander Alain Richardson. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon. Silveria Jacobs on Saturday, July 2 attended the 25th-anniversary ceremony of the Voluntary Corps Sint Maarten (VKS).



During her address on the occasion, Prime Minister Jacobs congratulated the VKS on their 25th anniversary and at the same time welcomed Alain A. Richardson, who was sworn in as Commander among other officers who were sworn in during the anniversary event.



Jacobs said it was a privilege to be part of this very special ceremony that acknowledges the great work of so many who protect and serve the Sint Maarten community when called to ...



