Prime Minister Jacobs encourages SMTF graduates to remain lifelong learners | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Training Foundation (SMTF) hosted their final certificate ceremony for 200 plus students participating in the course of Public Health and Hospitality on Thursday, April 29, 2021. These courses were started after Hurricane Irma and were the first component of the Emergency Income Support and Training Project EISTP; one of the Trust Fund projects under implementation at the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) offering training to unemployed persons. Over the period of just over three years some 2000 students have made use of this opportunity and received certification and pins for courses in public health and hospitality.

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37446-prime-minister-jacobs-encourages-smtf-graduates-to-remain-lifelong-learners.html