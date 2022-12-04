Prime Minister Jacobs gives update on firefighter situation. | SMN NEWS

~Firefighters are to be relocated on Monday~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs continues to hold an open dialogue with WICSU-PSU and the firefighters about measures enacted to address the concerns expressed by the firefighters since their meeting with the Prime Minister on October 28, 2022.

In the letter sent by Prime Minister Jacobs, she outlined the measures taken in November and to date. The mold has been removed in the Fire and Ambulance building, and other measures to continuously maintain a mold-free environment. In addition, scheduled maintenance has been increased and takes place weekly.

This ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41943-prime-minister-jacobs-gives-update-on-firefighter-situation.html