Prime Minister Jacobs isolated after testing positive. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs would like to inform the general public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and will remain in isolation as prescribed by the public health protocols. Prime Minister Jacobs is fully vaccinated, has also taken the booster shot, and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is expected to resume her duties in person by Wednesday, February 16, on the 8th day after the onset of symptoms. Prime Minister Jacobs has remained vigilant and has informed Collective Prevention Services (CPS) who will carry out the usual ...



