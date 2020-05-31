Prime Minister Jacobs issues National 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Message. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On the eve of the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) issued her national message to the nation.

“My Fellow Sint Maarteners,

Another hurricane season is before us. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season traditionally begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th. We are faced with this challenge every year.

“Our country sits in a disaster-prone hurricane risk area. Therefore, we must prepare and be ready! This is a call to action and the time is now to put things

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34851-prime-minister-jacobs-issues-national-2020-atlantic-hurricane-season-message.html