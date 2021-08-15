Prime Minister Jacobs on Haiti Earthquake: You are in our Prayers. We pray for speedy recovery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs said on Sunday that she was saddened when she heard about what had taken place on Saturday, August 14 in the Republic of Haiti, and the Sint Maarten Haitian community members are in her thoughts and prayers.

Jacobs calls on the Sint Maarten community, citizens, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations to band together to see how the nation can assist Haiti with emergency assistance and supplies.

On Saturday, the Republic of Haiti was rocked by a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern part of the country where the epicenter was ...



