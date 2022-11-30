Prime Minister Jacobs responds to requests for firefighter relocation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs continues to hold open dialogues with WICSU-PSU about measures enacted to address the concerns expressed by the firefighters since their meeting with the Prime Minister on October 28, 2022.

In the letter sent by Prime Minister Jacobs, she outlined the measures taken in November and to date. The mold has been removed in the Fire and Ambulance building, and other measures to continuously maintain a mold-free environment. In addition, scheduled maintenance has been increased and takes place weekly.

Further improvements are scheduled to take place later this week, which will ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41913-prime-minister-jacobs-responds-to-requests-for-firefighter-relocation.html