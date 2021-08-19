Prime Minister Jacobs updates Parliament on country package and implementation agenda. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, August 18, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs updated Members of Parliament (MPs) on the country package and the implementation agenda during a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament. Information concerning the country package and implementation agenda had already been shared with the MPs during parliamentary meetings held on March 1, April 19, May 14, May 20, and during the budget debate as well. However, Prime Minister Jacobs requested the additional meeting during the 2021 budget debate in order to provide the MPs with more clarity concerning the country package for St. Maarten. This meeting also served to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38321-prime-minister-jacobs-updates-parliament-on-country-package-and-implementation-agenda.html