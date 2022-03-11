Prime Minister Jacobs visits Dutch Kingdom Ambassador. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Honorable Silveria E. Jacobs paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands André Haspels today, March 10, during her work visit in Washington D.C. Prime Minister Jacobs had a fruitful meeting with His Excellency Haspels where they were able to discuss the operations and efforts of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United States.

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “The Government of St. Maarten continues to seek ways of enhancing opportunities for St. Maarten’s engagement with the US and the United Nations on various areas ...



