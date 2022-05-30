Prime Minister Jacobs & Women’s Desk to host family themed panel discussion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs and the Women’s Desk of the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) are hosting a panel discussion surrounding International Family Day 2022. This panel discussion themed “Family, the Core of Society” will mainly include dialogue between family affairs experts and the public on the topic of family. The event will serve as a way to gather the information that can determine if there is a need for family-centered policy development and highlight possible policy directives.

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “Families are the core, foundation, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40519-prime-minister-jacobs-women-s-desk-to-host-family-themed-panel-discussion.html