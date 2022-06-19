Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs Father’s Day Message | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today we join the rest of the world in celebrating and honoring Fathers and Father figures. Let us as a community take this time to give recognition and show our appreciation and gratitude to fathers, and show them how much we value and honor them.

Fathers have an important role in our society and specifically within the family structure, as they play an important role in how a child develops and ultimately influences the future of St. Maarten. Over the years, the role of the father has evolved, not only are they providers and protectors, they have become equally ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40667-prime-minister-silveria-e-jacobs-father-s-day-message.html