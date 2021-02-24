Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs first public official to receive COVID-19 Vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). Prime Minister Jacobs joins in as the first public official to take the vaccine together with health care professionals of the WYCCF, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) along with other health care providers on the island as well as senior citizens.

As vaccines are scarce and we want to vaccinate as many people as possible we have to avoid any waste or spillage of vaccines. For this purpose, the WYCCF daily prepares ...



