Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs International Women’s Day Message. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Women, both locally and internationally, are making a difference in our society today - whether economically as hard-working entrepreneurs or by participating in almost every field, including the most difficult role we play as mothers and leaders in our families. Women have made strides in research, science, medicine, politics, education, business, culture, arts, sports, and in leadership roles within the private sector, social sectors and within government’s various organizations. All this has been achieved despite the inequalities and prejudice which still exist in our society and around the world.

Yet, on March 8, the world recognizes that all women ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39846-prime-minister-silveria-e-jacobs-international-women-s-day-message.html