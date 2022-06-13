Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs meets Préfet délégué Berton. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs and a delegation including the Chief of Police Carl John, Chief Inspector Benjamin Gout, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs Patrice Gumbs, and support staff attended a high-level cooperation meeting with recently appointed Préfet délégué for Saint Martin and St. Barths Vincent Berton together with Secretary-General Julien Marie, Commander of the Gendarmerie Maxime Wintzer-Weheking, and Regional Health Agency (ARS) Territorial Director Paul Guibert. The cooperation meeting was planned to update on the current health situation as it relates to COVID-19, the possibility for collaboration in water ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40619-prime-minister-silveria-e-jacobs-meets-prefet-delegue-berton.html