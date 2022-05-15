Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs Rotary District 7020 Conference 2022 Keynote Speech. | SMN NEWS

~ Serve to Change Lives ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Mahatma Gandhi. "



A pleasant good afternoon to the District Governor Louis Wever and First Lady Amanda Wever, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,



Visiting Rotarians from within District 7020, I take this time to humbly extend a sincere thank you to the entire Rotary District 7020 for your continued efforts. The Rotary continues to hold a significant presence worldwide, for more than 100 years, using its multi-disciplinary and diverse perspectives to solve some of our communities’ major ...



...



