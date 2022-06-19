Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs travels to Aruba for Four-Country consultation meetings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today, Sunday, June 19th, 2022, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, the Honorable Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, and their support staff are traveling to Aruba to attend four-country consultation meetings with the Prime Ministers of Aruba and Curaçao and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen. These consultation meetings which begin on Monday, June 20th, will serve as the platform to confirm the direction necessary in order to answer the questions and concerns expressed by the Parliaments of the Kingdom through their various reports on the Consensus Kingdom Law on the Entity for Reform and Development (COHO).

