Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion present legislative amendments for top income earners at semi-public entities to Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, January 25, 2021, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion attended a Central Committee meeting of Parliament where they were able to present the legislative changes to one of the three amending national ordinances for the agreed-upon cost-cutting measures to be enforceable. The ‘Temporary National Ordinance on the standardization of top incomes and adjustment of employment conditions at (semi) public sector entities’ was discussed for implementation per the conditions for receiving the second tranche of liquidity support from the government of the Netherlands. The ministers also fielded questions of the Members of Parliament.

