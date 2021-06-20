Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Father’s Day Message. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, Sint Maarten joins the world to celebrate fathers and father figures who are role models for and guardians of their children. Let’s take this time to recognize the value of fathers in the household, the community, and in the building of our nation. They are our leaders, and they have an essential job to do in helping to form confident children who believe in their ability to live their dreams.

Honor your dads in any way you can, whether with gifts, cards, or words of gratitude and inspiration. The most important gift you can give your fathers today ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37879-prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-father-s-day-message.html