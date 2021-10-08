Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs recovering from a minor incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Today, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, during her morning bike ride, took a fall which caused minor injuries to her face and a broken finger. After a thorough check, all scans were normal and she is expected to make a full recovery. As such, Prime Minister Jacobs will be working from home for the coming days.

“I am not deterred by this setback (fall). I will get back on my bike. I will ride again. I will continue to eat healthily and feed my mind with healthy, positive thoughts. Health is defined by what we eat, think and do. ...



