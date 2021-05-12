Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs wishes all nurses a Happy International Nurses Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This week we celebrate National Nurses Week and today, May 12, we celebrate International Nurses Day. On this day and during the week, we recognize the people of this selfless profession. Each and every day these persons save lives. Since the onset of COVID-19, we recognize that they put themselves on the front line, day after day, all over the world. They have shown resilience in a time of need to set up and keep their community safe. Sometimes, at the expense of their own family and friends. Furthermore, they have been the backbone of our vaccine rollout program. ...



