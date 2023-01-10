Prime Minister to host Ministerial Consultations Quadripartite Meeting. | SMN NEWS

~Kingdom partners to attend 4LO in Sint Maarten~



PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs for Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs will be hosting Ministerial Consultation Quadripartite Meetings, dubbed the 4LO (vierlandenoverleg). The meetings are set to take place on January 12 and 13 at the Sonesta Maho Resort.

The event will culminate in a press conference between the four Kingdom partners, Aruba, represented by Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes; Curaçao, represented by Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas; The Netherlands, represented by State-Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Alexandra van Huffelen; and Sint Maarten, represented by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

