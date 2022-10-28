Prime Minister to meet with Firefighters. | SMN NEWS

~First responders to receive updates on the progress of their grievances~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs for Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs met with a Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU-PSU) representative today on the steps of the Government Administration Building. During the correspondence between the Ministry of General Affairs and WICSU-PSU, the union representatives became frustrated, due to miscommunication, and mobilized the firefighters to the Building. Unfortunate conditions proved that the proposed times on both sides proved to not feasible for this morning.

When given the option of meeting later in the day versus Friday afternoon, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41657-prime-minister-to-meet-with-firefighters.html