Prime Minister tours PJIAE reconstruction project. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- The Honorable Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs participated in an invited tour which further apprised her of an update on the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project on August 2, 2022. Spearheading the walkthrough tour of the terminal building were members of the PJIAE Management Board, CEO, Brian Mingo, CFO, Ben van der Klift, and the Project Management Unit (PMU).

The Prime Minister was guided through the former Check-In, Arrival, and Departure Halls of the airport to gain more insight into the themed "Airport of the Future" project. The Management Board



...



