Princess Juliana International Airport Announces Successful Debt Refinancing Transaction. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- On May 11, 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) completed the successful refinancing of its 2012 indenture, with borrowings under a new term loan facility in the amount of USD 90 million. The new facility has been closed at more favorable terms and a reduced interest rate of 4,75%, which allows PJIAE to stabilize its much-needed cash position. By taking advantage of low borrowing costs and actively managing its near- and medium-term maturity profile, PJIAE has enhanced its ability to invest in future financial stability and growth. This step is consistent with PJIAE’s strategy to build the airport ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40338-princess-juliana-international-airport-announces-successful-debt-refinancing-transaction.html