Princess Juliana International Airport Welcomes State Secretary of The Kingdom of The Netherlands Alexandra Van Huffelen. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- Today, Princess Juliana International Airport welcomed the newly appointed State Secretary of the Netherlands Alexandra van Huffelen to the airport as part of her introductory visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Princess Juliana International Airport’s CEO Brian Mingo and Baris Haboglu Project leader from Ballast Nedam International Projects showed the State Secretary around the reconstruction site of the new terminal. Van Huffelen saw the impressive works on the reconstruction of the airport terminal as well as the impact that this will have on the future economy of the island and its residents. The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39722-princess-juliana-international-airport-welcomes-state-secretary-of-the-kingdom-of-the-netherlands-alexandra-van-huffelen.html