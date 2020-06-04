Prison and House of Detention resumes in-person visitation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Justice would hereby like to inform the general public that visitation at the Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention has resumed today June 4th, 2020.

Physical visitations were suspended on March 18th, 2020, due to the measures imposed by the Prime Minister the Honorable Silveria Jacobs in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While physical, in-person visitations were suspended, inmates had the opportunity to utilize web portals to communicate with their families and lawyers on a weekly basis.

The Ministry of Justice and the Prison and House of Detention’s main priority is the health and well-being of the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34886-prison-and-house-of-detention-resumes-in-person-visitation.html