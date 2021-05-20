Prison Director assures proper measures being taken to prevent spread of COVID-19. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Interim Prison Director, Mr. Aartwicht Bell, has confirmed cases of prison officers who tested positive for COVID-19. The officers, who are guards at the Miss Lalie Youth Detention Center (MLC), received positive covid test results from the Collective Protective Services (CPS).

There is misinformation being circulated stating that there is a spread of the covid virus to inmates from the prison officers who tested positive. Mr. Bell would like to reassure the public that there are no positive cases amongst the inmates and no signs of symptoms. Despite this, the situation at MLC is being closely monitored to ...



