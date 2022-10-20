Prison Guard Arrested on Thursday afternoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The landsreacherche on St. Maarten arrested a long-time prison guard identified as Xiomara Romney on Thursday afternoon. The detectives arrested the prison guard while working at the Pointe Blanche Prison while on shift. Co-workers were shocked about the arrest on Thursday. The suspect has been working as a prison guard for close to 20 years

SMN News learned that the prison guard was allegedly involved in drug peddling in the prison.

So far, the prosecutor's Office has not released any information on the arrest, yet another civil servant within the justice chain has been arrested.

