Private home repairs making steady progress and will continue into 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund’s Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1), repairs to private homes are making steady progress, as evidenced by the turning over of yet another home to a Sint Maarten resident.

In attendance at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, was Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert Doran, Dutch representative in Sint Maarten Chris Johnson, and National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) Director Claret Connor.

During this ceremonial gathering, NRPB Director Connor, with the assistance of Minister Jacobs and Minister Doran, handed over the keys to a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41031-private-home-repairs-making-steady-progress-and-will-continue-into-2023.html