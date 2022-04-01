Private insured employees earning up to NAf 120,000 will soon switch to SZV insurance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On March 31, 2022, the Parliament of Sint Maarten approved the amendment of the National Ordinance accident insurance (OV) and National Ordinance sickness insurance (ZV), by adjusting the wage limits. This means that employees who now have private insurance and annual wages between NAF 67,816.32 and NAf 120,000, may qualify for accident insurance and medical insurance from SZV. The amendment in the law will have no impact on persons who are now already SZV insured.

Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley commented: “This much-needed legislative change is another important milestone for us as a country and protecting the access ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40045-private-insured-employees-earning-up-to-naf-120-000-will-soon-switch-to-szv-insurance.html