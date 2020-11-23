Pro Soualiga: A People Under Authority Cannot Exercise Genuine Free Will | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— More than fifty years after gaining independence in 1968, Mauritius, an independent island nation located in the Indian Ocean, was not fully decolonized according to The International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ in its Advisory Opinion of February 2019, declared that “the process of decolonization of Mauritius was not lawfully completed when that country acceded to independence.” Prior to gaining independence in 1968, Mauritius entered into the Lancaster House Agreement in 1965 with the United Kingdom, its administering power, regarding the detachment of the Chagos Islands from Mauritius who were then a territory of the United Kingdom.

...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36211-pro-soualiga-a-people-under-authority-cannot-exercise-genuine-free-will.html