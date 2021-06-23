Pro Soualiga Extends Congratulations to Mr. Erling Hoeve. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Pro Soualiga would like to extend congratulations to Mr. Erling Hoeve who was recently acquitted of all charges by the Joint Court of Justice. Mr. Hoeve has been fighting a legal battle to clear his name for the last five years. We commend him for staying the course to ensure that justice was served. He has served his country amicably as a Public Policy Advisor for the Ministry of Justice for quite some time, and we are ecstatic that he has been finally vindicated. We wish Mr. Hoeve continued success in his future endeavors and we are certain that he ...



