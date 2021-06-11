Pro Soualiga Informs Curacao PM of Dutch Financial Obligations: No COHO or Loans. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Pro Soualiga, along with its sister Foundation Korsou Na Kaminda Pa Libertat, presented Curacao’s Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas with a Writ of Notification informing the Government and Parliament of other means of resolving the financial predicament without engaging the IMF or COHO. The Writ of Notification serves as formal notice to the Government and Parliament that the former Netherlands Antilles was omitted from the 1963 list of Non-Self-Governing Territories due to a classification error. Additionally, the Writ of Notification reminds the Government and Parliament of Curacao that no U.N. Resolution exists that removed the former Netherlands Antilles from ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37827-pro-soualiga-informs-curacao-pm-of-dutch-financial-obligations-no-coho-or-loans.html