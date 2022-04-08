Pro Soualiga to Parliament: Adopt Motion to Suspend Treatment of COHO Law Pending Screening. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Pro Soualiga wishes to remind the Parliament of St. Maarten that the right to self-determination is a peremptory norm from which derogation is not possible. Parliament, therefore, has the obligation to screen the COHO law in order to ensure that it does not violate St. Maarten’s right to self-determination.



Secondly, the International Court of Justice ruled that the “application of the right of self-determination requires a free and genuine expression of the will of the peoples concerned.” Parliament, therefore, has the obligation to ascertain whether or not our Prime Minister was able to exercise “free and genuine will” ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40102-pro-soualiga-to-parliament-adopt-motion-to-suspend-treatment-of-coho-law-pending-screening.html