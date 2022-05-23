Pro Soualiga: Visit of State Secretary a Golden Opportunity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Pro Soualiga extends a hearty welcome to the State Secretary to these shores. This is a Golden Opportunity for the State Secretary to comfort us that the rule of law still prevails in the Kingdom and that we are all protected from arbitrary treatment.

Last month, we sent the Hon. State Secretary a letter concerning events on our sister island of Statia. Specifically, we wondered why there was talk about “restoring democracy on Statia”? The casual manner in which this was discussed was shocking to us. Restoring democracy to a people who have been colonized for hundreds of years, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40448-pro-soualiga-visit-of-state-secretary-a-golden-opportunity.html