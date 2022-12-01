Proceeds from Brown Pelican Sport Awards 2022 donated to Soualiga Youth Basketball Association. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Rodolphe Samuel, the Department of Sport, and the National Sports Institute are pleased to announce that the proceeds from the 2022 Brown Pelican Sports awards have been donated to the Soualiga Youth Basketball Association.

On Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, Minister Samuel, Head of the Department of Sports, Ms. Jonelle Richardson, National Sports Institute Sport Coordinator Jackie Brown, along with the Soualiga Youth Basketball (SYBA) resident, Marvio Cooks, SYBA treasurer Jamal Newton, and Marketing manager Robbie Pantophlet were all present for the handing over of the Brown Pelican Sports Award proceeds in ...



