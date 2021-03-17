Procurement for solid waste contracts finalized 5 contractors were awarded with 5-year contracts 2021 to 2026 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran said at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the procurement for the solid waste contracts has come to an end. Doran said 5 contractors were awarded 5-year contracts for the period 2021 to 2026, these contractors will begin their work on April 1st, 2021.

The Minister said that the procurement was publicly tendered on February 2nd 2021since the current contracts will be coming to an end on March 31st. Doran explained that the ministry prepared new multi-annual contracts that will cover the duration of the 5-year contracts that were awarded for the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37068-procurement-for-solid-waste-contracts-finalized-5-contractors-were-awarded-with-5-year-contracts-2021-to-2026.html