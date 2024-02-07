Progress in the design of the new infrastructure of the Prison. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The design of the newly enhanced Sint Maarten prison facilities is underway and will be ready by May 2024, under the project implementation schedule. The procurement process was completed in October of last year ensuring a considerable saving on the initial budgeted cost for the new prison, thus ensuring efficient management of public resources. Following the procurement process overseen by UNOPS to select the architectural design company for the new prison, CSI Engineers from Uruguay has been awarded the contract to design the staged construction of the new Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention Facilities.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44654-progress-in-the-design-of-the-new-infrastructure-of-the-prison.html