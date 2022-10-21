Project Caribbean Weather Project a success! Orco Bank happy to support students at Milton Peters College | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Orco Bank in Sint Maarten had the privilege of supporting a group of students, following the Pre-University Program at Milton Peters College, to build a Weather Station.

The students, with the subject in Information Technology, will build a Weather Station and a web application in collaboration with Layola Polytechnic Institute in the Dominican Republic. The Weather Station will be assembled and placed in different locations on the island. The data collected will be shared with the Meteorology Department as a way to give back to the community of St. Maarten.

The main goal of this project is to produce ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41593-project-caribbean-weather-project-a-success-orco-bank-happy-to-support-students-at-milton-peters-college.html