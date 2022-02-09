Proposal on Minimum wage increase sent to SER. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of VSA Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday that he has finalized the proposal on the increase of the minimum wage which will be sent to the SER. Ottley said that he had requested advice from the SER but now he has a proposal that his Ministry worked on and now it will be sent to the SER for them to render advice.

Ottley said the Ministry of TEATT submitted the TPI and the calculations were made thus a proposal was prepared.

The Minister of Labor explained that he will be meeting with the SER to further discuss ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39642-proposal-on-minimum-wage-increase-sent-to-ser.html