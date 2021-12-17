Prosecutors case against Attorney at Law Brenda Brooks deemed inadmissible~ | SMN NEWS

~ Case filed in 2018 nullified~

PHILIPSBURG:--- SMN News has been reliably informed that the Appeal Council in Disciplinary cases rendered its decision today Friday, December 17th, 2021 against Attorney at Law Brenda Brooks in which the case was filed in 2018 was declared inadmissible and the decision rendered prior was nullified.

While Attorney Brooks took a sabbatical year since the verdict was rendered last year the appeal courts nullified the decision rendered to suspend her from practicing.

Attempts made to reach Attorney Brooks for comment on Friday proved futile as she did not respond to phone calls.

