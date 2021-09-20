Prostate Cancer Awareness Event – September 25, 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Positive and Elektralyets Foundation in collaboration with the St. Maarten Medical Center are encouraging men over the age of 45 years who have not had a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test within the last two years to register now for PSA Test by sending an email to urology@smmc.sx with their name, date of birth and phone number. Pre-registration for prostate cancer screening is strongly encouraged to avoid long lines and to allow for proper social distancing.

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This month was chosen to give special time specifically for prostate cancer, a highly ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38594-prostate-cancer-awareness-event-september-25-2021.html