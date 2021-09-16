Prostate Cancer screening, COVID-19 vaccination pop-up and health check corner at SMMC | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will resume its annual prostate cancer screenings in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralytes Foundation. From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, attendees have the opportunity to be screened for prostate cancer by SMMC’s Urologists.

In addition to prostate cancer screenings for men, SMMC will offer blood pressure and glucose monitoring for men and women, and CPS and the Ministry of VSA will host a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up at SMMC. Healthcare professionals will also be on hand to provide information and answer any questions about the COVID-19 ...



