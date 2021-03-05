Protests against masks usage in primary schools continued on Friday, Collective was not successful in having masks removed. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— On Friday morning about 350 parents that are part of the parents association gathered in front of the West Indies Mall in Marigot to continue their protests action against the use of masks for children from the ages of 6 years to 11 years old.

The parents feel that the government should allow parents to decide whether or not they want their children from ages 6 to 11 years old to wear masks at such a young age while attending school.

Despite the protests action which began earlier this week the parents have not won their case. The Collective ...



