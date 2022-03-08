Provisional design Black Rocks harbor presented. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Commissioner of Infrastructure and Finance Bruce Zagers and the harbor project team provided an update on the Saba harbor project during a recent visit of Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen and a delegation of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament. The team presented the latest design and explained the next steps to be taken.

In order to move the project forward, the Public Entity Saba wants to propose to the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) to decide on the final project scope and to get permission to start tendering, ...



