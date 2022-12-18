PSG Orders New Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for Cargo Operations as part of Commitment to Operations Excellence | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) continues to bolster its operation excellence platform by ordering a state-of-the-art Gottwald Mobile Crane.

PSG continues to work closely with stakeholders in the cargo sector to maintain its competitive advantage within the Northeastern Caribbean, and with continued negotiations with Konecranes, the world's leading crane manufacturer.

PSG is proud to announce that within six months, the cargo section will receive a US$4.6 million (EUR 4.6 million) Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane ESP 7 from manufacturer Konecranes, a world-leading group of Lifting Business that will further improve and enhance operational excellence in preparation for ...



