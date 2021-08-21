Public demonstration prohibited on Dutch Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Saint-Martin Resistance organization notified the Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten, Anna E. Richardson that a protest against mandatory vaccination and health pass will be held on August 21, on French Saint Martin. The organization sought approval to cross from the Bellevue border and proceed towards the Union Road roundabout in order to turn around and head back to French Saint Martin.

Minister Richardson acknowledges the fundamental right to carry out demonstrations however, this fundamental right can be restricted under unusual and extraordinary circumstances. As such, after deliberations between the Ministries of Justice and Public Health, Minister Richardson and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38327-public-demonstration-prohibited-on-dutch-sint-maarten.html