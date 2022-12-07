Public encouraged to make use of Ministry of Justice Law Enforcement Complaint Committee. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In accordance with the Landsverordening Klachtencommissie Politieel Optreden a Law Enforcement Complaint Committee was established by National Decree. The Ministry of Justice established this committee to create the opportunity for members of the community to submit an official complaint about the conduct of Law Enforcement Officers. The legal basis for the installment of such a complaint committee has been in effect since 2010. Minister Richardson in her strong ambition to strengthen the Ministry of Justice and understanding of the high impact that actions of law enforcement officers could have on an individual, has taken it upon herself to ensure ...



...



