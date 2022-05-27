Public Entity, Pension Fund explore partnership. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba and the Participation Company Caribbean Netherlands (PMCN) of the Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) on May 20 signed a Letter of Intent to explore the development of childcare facilities in Saba.

Through the Letter of Intent, the parties confirmed their intention toward a potential partnership in the form of an investment agreement in the near future. Based on this agreement, PMCN will possibly design, build and fund a new childcare facility on Saba.

The Public Entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet undeveloped property for the construction of a much-needed childcare facility ...



